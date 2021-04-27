Playland reopening as B.C. fights COVID-19 third wave raises concerns

Send this page to someone via email

There is a lot of concern about Playland reopening on Saturday and what that means for the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the concerns on Monday at the province’s press conference, saying Vancouver Coastal Health is looking at the risks and benefits of reopening the park.

Playland says enhanced safety measures will be in place.

It says it will be operating with “significantly reduced capacities, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures, and masks will be required on rides and in all queue lines.”

Playland will be opening Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May.

Everyone is being reminded not to travel outside their health authority for non-essential reasons so only a small number of people would be eligible to go.

“In terms of Playland, I know that’s something Vancouver Coastal Public Health are working with to understand risks and benefits at this time, and we’ll be working with them over the next week,” Henry said.

The provincial government has split B.C. up into three regional zones in order to enforce the new travel restrictions.

The government issued a new order last week using the Emergency Program Act to prohibit non-essential travel between Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley (Fraser Health and Coastal Health regions), Vancouver Island (Island Health region) and Northern/Interior (Interior Health and Northern Health regions).

Essential travel includes measures such as carrying out a work-related purpose, including volunteer work; moving to a different principal residence or assisting a person to move for that purpose; commercially transporting goods; receiving health-care services or social services or assisting someone to receive those services; attending court and complying with a court order, among others.