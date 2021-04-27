Menu

Health

Superking Supermarket in London, Ont., temporarily closes following COVID-19 case

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 27, 2021 4:29 pm
The supermarket says it will be using the closure to "conduct a deep cleaning and sanitization of the store.".
The supermarket says it will be using the closure to "conduct a deep cleaning and sanitization of the store.". Google Maps

A grocery store in west London, Ont., says it will be closed for nearly two weeks following a “positive COVID-19 diagnosis on site.”

Superking Supermarket announced the temporarily closure on in a post shared to its Facebook page.

Read more: Some grocery stores bring back ‘hero pay’ wage bumps as provinces grapple with COVID-19

“Effective immediately, we will be close for business from April 26 to May 9,” Superking Supermarket said on Facebook.

“As a precautionary measure, we have asked all members of our staff to get tested so we can guarantee and safeguard the wellbeing of both our staff and customers upon reopening.”

In a statement emailed to Global News, a spokesperson for the Middlesex-London Health Unit said the MLHU cannot provide any case-related information in regards to Superking Supermarket.

“The health unit does not typically identify specific cases tied to a particular facility or business unless there is a compelling public health reason to do so,” the spokesperson said.

“We can confirm that the business’s decision to close was not at the direction of the Middlesex-London Health Unit.”

The grocery store, which operates out of Westmount Shopping Centre on Wonderland Road South, says it will be using the 13-day closure to “conduct a deep cleaning and sanitization of the store.”

COVID-19, Coronavirus, Ontario, London, Grocery Store, Wonderland Road, westmount mall, Superking Supermarket, Westmount Shopping Centre

