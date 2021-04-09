Longo’s brings back temporary wage bump amid Ontario COVID-19 lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Grocery chain Longo’s says it will be bringing back a temporary wage bump for its front-line workers.

The Ontario-based chain’s decision, which tacks another $2 per hour for permanent employees for four weeks starting yesterday, comes on the heels of both a surge in daily cases and the province’s recent stay-at-home order.

In light of the stay-at-home order, we recognize the incredible dedication of our Team Members who continue to provide an essential service to our Guests. We'll be providing our permanent frontline Team w/ an additional $2/hr starting today for 4 weeks. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/yDdaC00yrX — Longo's (@LongosMarkets) April 8, 2021

Large grocery chains across Canada, including Loblaw Companies, Metro and Empire Co., previously gave their staff temporary “hero pay” wage bumps at the beginning of the pandemic.

The three companies faced criticism after pulling out from the program, however, with a House of Commons committee summoning the grocery giants to testify on why they cancelled the bonus pay.

Global News did not immediately hear back from a request for comment from Longo’s, as well as from Loblaw Companies, Metro and Empire Co.

