Canada

Longo’s brings back temporary wage bump amid Ontario COVID-19 lockdown

By David Lao Global News
Longos is pictured in Toronto on Sept. 24, 2018. View image in full screen
Longos is pictured in Toronto on Sept. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Grocery chain Longo’s says it will be bringing back a temporary wage bump for its front-line workers.

Read more: Loblaws, Metro to end COVID-19 wage top-up for employees

The Ontario-based chain’s decision, which tacks another $2 per hour for permanent employees for four weeks starting yesterday, comes on the heels of both a surge in daily cases and the province’s recent stay-at-home order.

Large grocery chains across Canada, including Loblaw Companies, Metro and Empire Co., previously gave their staff temporary “hero pay” wage bumps at the beginning of the pandemic.

The three companies faced criticism after pulling out from the program, however, with a House of Commons committee summoning the grocery giants to testify on why they cancelled the bonus pay.

Global News did not immediately hear back from a request for comment from Longo’s, as well as from Loblaw Companies, Metro and Empire Co.

— More to come

