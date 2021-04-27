Son faces murder charges after parents fatally stabbed at downtown Hamilton apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman in their 60s have died after a stabbing at a downtown Hamilton apartment building, and police say the couple’s son will be charged in connection with their deaths.

According to police, tenants on the 13th floor of a highrise at 20 George St. called 911 shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, saying a man was stabbing a woman in the hallway.

Officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman lying in the hallway, suffering from stab wounds.

A 67-year-old man who had also been stabbed was found in a nearby apartment.

All three were rushed to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead and the older man died in the operating room.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple’s son survived surgery and is in serious but stable condition.

He was initially arrested on two counts of attempted murder but now that the two victims have died, police say he’ll be charged with two counts of second-degree murder once he regains consciousness.

Police say it was a family dispute and their names will be released once their extended family has been notified.

Investigators say they’ve recovered the weapon they believe was used in the stabbings and are waiting on a warrant to search the apartment where the father was found.

Det. Sgt. Peter Thom of the Major Crimes Unit will be addressing the media in front of the central police station later Tuesday to provide additional information.