Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police search for missing 27-year-old man

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 10:08 pm
Calgary police say Adam Ankur Sajan, 27, is missing. He drives a car similar to this one. View image in full screen
Calgary police say Adam Ankur Sajan, 27, is missing. He drives a car similar to this one. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for a man who hasn’t been heard from since the weekend, according to a news release issued Monday.

Adam Ankur Sajan, 27, was last seen leaving his home in Panorama Hills on the morning of April 24, heading to work. Police said he didn’t arrive and has not been in contact with family or friends.

“This is out of character for Adam, and we are concerned for his welfare,” officers said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is out of character for Adam, and we are concerned for his welfare," officers said.

Police said Sajan is five feet seven inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a silver chain necklace, black glasses and possibly white runners and a black jacket.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

He was driving his white, two-door Mercedes CLK320 with Alberta licence plate BNF-8634 and may have travelled west of Calgary into the mountains, Ghost Lake or Cowboy Trail area.

If you have information, call police at 403-266-1234.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary missingCalgary missing personCalgary missing manmissing calgarymissing person CalgaryMissing man CalgaryCagary PoliceAdam Ankur Sajan

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers