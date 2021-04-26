Calgary police search for missing 27-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a man who hasn’t been heard from since the weekend, according to a news release issued Monday.

Adam Ankur Sajan, 27, was last seen leaving his home in Panorama Hills on the morning of April 24, heading to work. Police said he didn’t arrive and has not been in contact with family or friends.

"This is out of character for Adam, and we are concerned for his welfare," officers said.

Police said Sajan is five feet seven inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a silver chain necklace, black glasses and possibly white runners and a black jacket.

We are seeking public assistance to locate a man who has been missing since Saturday morning. Adam Ankur SAJAN, 27, was last seen leaving his residence located in Panorama Hills on the morning of Saturday, April 24, 2021.

He was driving his white, two-door Mercedes CLK320 with Alberta licence plate BNF-8634 and may have travelled west of Calgary into the mountains, Ghost Lake or Cowboy Trail area.

If you have information, call police at 403-266-1234.