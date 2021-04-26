RCMP arrest five men in connection with stolen vehicles in RM of Argyle

Send this page to someone via email

Five men were tracked down and arrested in Western Manitoba after allegedly stealing several vehicles.

Around 2 a.m. on April 20, police say the suspects entered a garage in Rock Lake, in the RM of Argyle and stole a vehicle.

While officers were on the way to the scene, they were told of a theft of an ATV from a garage in the same area.

Police were able to track down the first stolen vehicle just after 9 p.m. on Highway 2 in the RM of Victoria and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled the scene.

It was not until the next day when officers tracked down the vehicle and the five suspects again in a field off of Highway 5 in the RM of Glenboro-South Cypress.

Police Dog Genie was deployed after one of the suspects resisted arrest.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle, plus two stolen ATVs and a firearm.

A firearm seized during the arrest. Manitoba RCMP

Two 18-year-old men, a 17-year-old man and a 21-year-old man face property crime and unauthorized firearm possession charges.

A 23-year-old man also faces the same charges, plus a resisting arrest charge.

