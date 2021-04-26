More than 2 dozen in N.B. isolation hotels on Day 1 of new rules

Rooms are starting to fill up at New Brunswick hotels that have been designated as isolation sites under new provincial COVID-19 travel rules.

The new guidelines came into effect on Sunday.

They say all leisure travellers, business travellers and people moving to New Brunswick must self-isolate for a minimum of seven days, at their own expense, at one of seven designated isolation hotels throughout the province. They are required to take a COVID-19 test on Day 5 of isolation and can complete the rest of their two-week self-isolation period, previously required by the government, at home as long as no one else is there.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting with hotel bookings, food and medical needs.

“As of earlier (Monday), the Canadian Red Cross has registered 25 people for hotel accommodation under the new self-isolation requirements of the Government of New Brunswick that took effect yesterday,” Canadian Red Cross Atlantic region communications director Dan Bedell said in an email to Global News.

Post-secondary students returning to New Brunswick from outside the Atlantic provinces, or from COVID-19 hot spots like the Halifax area, must also self-isolate at a designated hotel for at least seven days, along with anyone helping them move. Hotel and related expenses for the student are covered by the province.

The province changed the rules in response to the presence of several COVID-19 variants in New Brunswick and the number of travel-related COVID-19 cases.