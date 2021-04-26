COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s total infections exceed 40K with deaths at 476

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has exceeded another milestone since the pandemic began with over 40,000 total COVID-19 infections after 245 cases were added on Monday.

There have now been a total of 40,177 reported infections and the seven-day average of daily cases remained at 251, day over day.

Saskatchewan added one COVID-19-related death for a total of 476 since the pandemic began. The recently deceased was reported in the far north west zone and in their 60s.

According to the provincial government, 178 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (6,204) is reported as follows: far north west (85), far north east (2), north west (156), north central (91), north east (12), Saskatoon (639), central west (79), central east (266), Regina (3,511), south west (172), south central (472) and south east (644) zones. The residences of 75 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 187 patients with COVID-19 — 142 are receiving inpatient care and 45 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,538 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 37,163 following 221 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,122 COVID-19 tests were performed on April 25. To date, 756,301 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 403,384 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

