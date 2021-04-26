Kingston health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on several city buses

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says a person who tested positive for COVID-19 travelled on several Kingston Transit bus routes over the last two weeks.

According to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, the affected person travelled on the following routes:

April 15: Route 7 – Departing Compton Street/Wilson Street at 1:35 p.m., arriving at Cataraqui Centre transfer point at 2 p.m.

– Departing Compton Street/Wilson Street at 1:35 p.m., arriving at Cataraqui Centre transfer point at 2 p.m. April 21: Route 7 – Departing Compton Street/Wilson Street at 8:35 a.m., arriving Cataraqui Centre 9 a.m.

– Departing Compton Street/Wilson Street at 8:35 a.m., arriving Cataraqui Centre 9 a.m. April 21: Route 7 – Departing Cataraqui Centre transfer point at 3:30 p.m., arriving at Compton Street/Wilson Street at 3:55 p.m.

– Departing Cataraqui Centre transfer point at 3:30 p.m., arriving at Compton Street/Wilson Street at 3:55 p.m. April 23: Route 16 – Departing Kingston Centre transfer point at 12:00 p.m., arriving Compton Street/Wilson Street at 12:20 p.m.

– Departing Kingston Centre transfer point at 12:00 p.m., arriving Compton Street/Wilson Street at 12:20 p.m. April 24: Route 1 – Departing at Compton Street/Wilson Street at 12:20 p.m., arriving at St. Lawrence College at 1 p.m.

The health unit says it is issuing a public notice because it is unable to identify all riders on these routes.

Moore is asking anyone who travelled on these routes during these times to monitor themselves for symptoms. If any do arise, you must self-isolate immediately and get tested.

The health unit says this is a low-risk exposure and that Kingston Transit was following all public health guidelines.

