Canada

Coronavirus: Kingston Transit user tests positive for COVID-19

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 7:52 pm
A Kingston Transit Bus.
A Kingston Transit Bus. Global News Kingston

KFL&A Public Health says a Kingston Transit user has tested positive for COVID-19.

The public health authority has issued a release to help the organization with its contact-tracing efforts because they are unable to identify all riders on the route.

The individual that tested positive for COVID-19 was on the #2 bus route on March 3 and 7.

Read more: 1 COVID-19 variant of concern, 15 total cases associated with Queen’s University

On March 3 the individual that tested positive for COVID-19 was on the bus at 4 pm at the downtown station.

The route took the bus northbound on Division Street and the person got off the bus at 4:20 pm in the area of Division Street and the 401.

The second incident on March 7 occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.

The transit rider got on the #2 bus at the Kingston Centre and got off the bus in the area of Kingston General Hospital.

KFL&A Public Health says there is low risk of exposure to the public but is recommending people on the buses on those dates and times to do the following:

  • Monitoring for symptoms for 14 days after the date of your last exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 are listed on KFL&A Public Health’s website
  • Testing for COVID-19, 7 days from your last exposure, even if you do not have symptoms.
  • If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, self-isolate from others immediately and arrange for testing.
  • If you do not have symptoms, you are not required to self-isolate

Public Health also says anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should self isolate immediately and make an appointment at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre.

