Toronto orders 4 full, 8 partial workplace closures under new COVID-19 order

The City of Toronto has ordered four full and eight partial workplace closures under a new order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 in businesses.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the City’s medical officer of health, made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon.

“Instructions to these organizations are underway today,” she said.

“Once they have received written notice, the instructions require immediate action.”

De Villa said the partial closures are for “instances where findings indicate the entire operation does not need to shut down.” She added that could mean a section, a team, or a shift is affected.

The names of the affected businesses would be made public once they have been notified, De Villa said.

Last week, the medical officers for Toronto and Peel Region issued Section 22 orders under the Health Protection and Promotion Act. The orders allows local public health staff to temporarily close businesses with five or more workplace-related COVID-19 infections.

On Saturday, Peel Region announced the partial closure of two Amazon fulfillment centres.

