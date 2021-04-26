Tim Hortons apologizes for ‘speak English’ signs at Winnipeg restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

Tim Hortons has responded to a pair of offensive signs that were spotted on the weekend in one of its Winnipeg locations.

The signs, which appeared to say “we are an English speaking place of work” and “speak English,” were photographed by a customer, apparently behind the counter at a Henderson Highway restaurant.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson told Global News the restaurant owner has promised this kind of incident won’t happen again. Read more: Mounties seek to identify 2 men in excrement incident in Williams Lake Tim Hortons This is not something I expected to see in a @TimHortons in Winnipeg, I live in Canada, We were built on multiculturalism, diversity, and immigration, I expect better than this from a franchise. #StopAsianHate please reach out. pic.twitter.com/FTSr7syoia — d0nkz (@d0nkz) April 25, 2021 “At Tim Hortons, we pride ourselves on fostering inclusive and diverse restaurants where all guests and team members are treated with respect and kindness,” the spokesperson said. “The posting of these signs was completely unacceptable and runs counter to our brand values. We have been in communication with the restaurant owner, who removed the signs on Sunday and has offered a sincere apology.” Global News has reached out to the specific restaurant but did not hear back from the owner. 2:37 Winnipeg marks first-ever anti-racism week Winnipeg marks first-ever anti-racism week – Mar 21, 2021

