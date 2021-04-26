Menu

News

Tim Hortons apologizes for ‘speak English’ signs at Winnipeg restaurant

By Sam Thompson Global News
One of the "speak English" signs spotted at a Winnipeg Tim Hortons. View image in full screen
One of the "speak English" signs spotted at a Winnipeg Tim Hortons. Twitter / d0nkz

Tim Hortons has responded to a pair of offensive signs that were spotted on the weekend in one of its Winnipeg locations.

The signs, which appeared to say “we are an English speaking place of work” and “speak English,” were photographed by a customer, apparently behind the counter at a Henderson Highway restaurant.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson told Global News the restaurant owner has promised this kind of incident won’t happen again.

Read more: Mounties seek to identify 2 men in excrement incident in Williams Lake Tim Hortons

“At Tim Hortons, we pride ourselves on fostering inclusive and diverse restaurants where all guests and team members are treated with respect and kindness,” the spokesperson said.

“The posting of these signs was completely unacceptable and runs counter to our brand values. We have been in communication with the restaurant owner, who removed the signs on Sunday and has offered a sincere apology.”

Global News has reached out to the specific restaurant but did not hear back from the owner.

