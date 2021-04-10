Mounties seek to identify 2 men in excrement incident in Williams Lake Tim Hortons

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Williams Lake RCMP is looking for two men in relation to a mischief investigation involving excrement in a Tim Hortons washroom Wednesday morning.

Police have released photos of the men who they believe may have information on the incident.

Mounties were called to the coffee shop in the 1000 block of Highway 97, to reports someone had defecated on the walls and floor of a stall in the men’s washroom.

Police said just prior to the incident, two men had been seen separately entering the washroom.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP.

1:02 Woman under investigation after disturbing incident at Langley Tim Hortons Woman under investigation after disturbing incident at Langley Tim Hortons – May 16, 2018

Advertisement