Crime

Mounties seek to identify 2 men in excrement incident in Williams Lake Tim Hortons

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 10, 2021 4:35 pm
Williams Lake RCMP has released photos of two men it believes may have information on an incident involving excrement at a Tim Hortons coffee shop on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Williams Lake RCMP has released photos of two men it believes may have information on an incident involving excrement at a Tim Hortons coffee shop on Wednesday. Williams Lake RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP is looking for two men in relation to a mischief investigation involving excrement in a Tim Hortons washroom Wednesday morning.

Police have released photos of the men who they believe may have information on the incident.

Read more: Tim Hortons ‘deeply concerned’ about video showing disturbing incident in B.C. restaurant

Mounties were called to the coffee shop in the 1000 block of Highway 97, to reports someone had defecated on the walls and floor of a stall in the men’s washroom.

Trending Stories

Police said just prior to the incident, two men had been seen separately entering the washroom.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Woman under investigation after disturbing incident at Langley Tim Hortons' Woman under investigation after disturbing incident at Langley Tim Hortons
Woman under investigation after disturbing incident at Langley Tim Hortons – May 16, 2018
