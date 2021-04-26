Cyberattack shuts down Saskatchewan Blue Cross services

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Blue Cross says it is trying to restore its services following a cyberattack.

The company said its security team noticed unusual network activity on April 20 and initiated its incident response team, which included shutting down certain key systems and services.

In a statement on its website, Blue Cross said the system outage was caused by a cybersecurity incident.

“We immediately engaged cybersecurity experts to assist us with our investigation, assessment and remediation efforts and to help us restore services as quickly and safely as possible,” said the statement.

“Until our investigation is further along, we are unable to determine with certainty the impact, if any, to our members.”

President and CEO Shelley Vandenberg says she’s won’t know if private information was compromised until cybersecurity experts are able to learn more.

The company said it is committed to getting all the facts and will provide regular and transparent updates as more information is known.

Blue Cross said it continues to experience a service outage, which is affecting its contact centre and group service centre phone lines, the personal member portal, the individual broker portal and online personal health plan applications.

Vandenburg says there is no timeline on when those services will be restored.

