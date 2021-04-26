Fire in Montreal destroys luxury home under construction in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Police are investigating a suspected arson that destroyed a luxury home under construction in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville district Sunday night.
At around 11:30 p.m., a 911 call alerted authorities to a break and enter at a residential home under construction on Jean-Bourdon Avenue near the corner of Gouin Boulevard.
Police found a fire in the building.
Trending Stories
Firefighters were called and neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.
There are no reported injuries.
Police are looking for two male suspects.
Investigators will be looking into the cause of the blaze.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments