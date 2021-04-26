Menu

Crime

Fire in Montreal destroys luxury home under construction in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 7:21 am
Fire destroys a luxury home under construction in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district. Sunday, April 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire destroys a luxury home under construction in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville district. Sunday, April 25, 2021. TVA

Police are investigating a suspected arson that destroyed a luxury home under construction in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville district Sunday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., a 911 call alerted authorities to a break and enter at a residential home under construction on Jean-Bourdon Avenue near the corner of Gouin Boulevard.

Police found a fire in the building.

Trending Stories

Read more: Back-to-back arson attacks in northwest Montreal

Firefighters were called and neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precaution, according to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

There are no reported injuries.

Police are looking for two male suspects.

Investigators will be looking into the cause of the blaze.

