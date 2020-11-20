Back-to-back arson attacks in northwest Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

For a second time in as many days, the same commercial building in Ville Saint-Laurent has been set on fire.

The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. Friday in a commercial building in Ville Saint-Laurent, on Lebeau Boulevard near Benjamin-Hudon Street.

Firefighters were alerted by the building’s alarm system. The same business was the site of a similar arson attack just 24 hours earlier.

“It is too early to be able to confirm a link between the two fires. Presently, they are being treated as separate incidents. This is something investigators will be looking at,” said SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

In both cases, a front window of the building had been broken and investigators found traces of accelerant at the scene.

There were no reports of injury and damage to the building was minimal.

Police are not identifying the name of the commercial enterprise where the fires broke out.

The investigation continues.