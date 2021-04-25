4 tickets issued at public health order protest in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has handed out four tickets under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying public health orders on COVID-19.

According to a police statement, around 150 to 160 people attended a protest on Saturday at 2 p.m. at or near Victoria Park.

Police monitored the event, which was organized to protest the province’s COVID-19 public health orders.

Police said the event was peaceful and no arrests were made, and after consulting with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, four tickets were issued to some of the protestors.

The incident is still being investigated and more charges may be pending, police added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).

