Canada

4 tickets issued at public health order protest in Regina

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 6:04 pm
After consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Regina police officers handed out 4 tickets to protesters on Sunday. View image in full screen
After consultation with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Regina police officers handed out 4 tickets to protesters on Sunday. Justin Bukoski / Global News

The Regina Police Service has handed out four tickets under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act for disobeying public health orders on COVID-19.

Read more: 30 fines issued since start of 2021 for public health orders violations in Regina

According to a police statement, around 150 to 160 people attended a protest on Saturday at 2 p.m. at or near Victoria Park.

Police monitored the event, which was organized to protest the province’s COVID-19 public health orders.

Police said the event was peaceful and no arrests were made, and after consulting with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, four tickets were issued to some of the protestors.

Read more: 2 Regina women fined $2,800 for breaking COVID-19 public health order during protest

The incident is still being investigated and more charges may be pending, police added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).

Click to play video: '100 people attend anti-mask children’s carnival in Saskatoon' 100 people attend anti-mask children’s carnival in Saskatoon
100 people attend anti-mask children’s carnival in Saskatoon
