Canada

30 fines issued since start of 2021 for public health orders violations: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Regina police are encouraging all residents to bring a renewed energy to following Saskatchewan's public health orders surrounding COVID-19. View image in full screen
Regina police are encouraging all residents to bring a renewed energy to following Saskatchewan's public health orders surrounding COVID-19. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is urging residents to follow public health orders around COVID-19 as numbers continue to climb in the city.

From the beginning of 2021 until Thursday, Regina police have issued 30 tickets to those failing to comply with public health orders.

Read more: 2 Regina women fined $2,800 for breaking COVID-19 public health order during protest

“While most residents are giving a heroic and sustained effort to complying with these orders, there are some who still ignore these rules, potentially putting themselves and others at risk for contracting COVID-19,” Regina police said in a press release Thursday.

“Police have monitored a number of large gatherings organized in protest of the Public Health Orders and, up to now, have focused on the organizers of these events for enforcement.”

Police remind the public “we really are in this together” and to take the orders seriously.

Read more: Regina woman fined $2,800 for violating COVID-19 public health orders

“Respect the laws in place for public safety and well-being, show consideration for other members of our community, and show compassion to those who have lost family members to COVID-19 or are struggling to recover from it,” police said.

Under current health orders, household bubbles are limited to immediate households only throughout all of Saskatchewan. Outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.

