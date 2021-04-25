Alberta reports 1,437 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported 1,437 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths connected to the virus on Sunday.

The three deaths involved two men in their 70s in the Edmonton zone and a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone. All three cases included comorbidities, according to Alberta Health.

The 1,437 new cases included 932 variant cases. The active variant case total is 12,299, which is 61.1 per cent of all active cases, the government said.

The province had 20,136 active cases, 159,603 recoveries and 2,067 deaths as of Sunday.

The Calgary zone had 8,383 active cases, the Edmonton zone had 5,700, the North zone had 2,866, the Central zone had 2,165 and the South zone had 966. There were 56 cases in unknown zones.

The new cases came from 17,025 tests, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of 8.6 per cent, according to the chief medical officer of health.

Alberta Health said 594 people were in hospital, with 140 of the individuals in intensive care.

One of the most important steps you can take is to be vaccinated when you’re eligible. All vaccines are safe, effective and save lives. Find out more and how to sign up at https://t.co/40QCYwIzoj. (4/4) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) April 25, 2021

The government said 1,398,673 vaccine doses had been administered as of April 24, and 271,490 Albertans are fully immunized.

