2 shot, 1 stabbed in three separate violent incidents: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men in their twenties were shot and one man in his fifties was stabbed in a series of three separate violent incidents in Montreal in the last 24 hours.

The first incident happened early Saturday evening when a 55-year-old man was stabbed in front of Berri-UQAM metro station in the Ville-Marie borough of Montreal.

Police were called to the scene at around 6 p.m. and found the victim conscious and laying on the ground. He was rushed to hospital and is in stable condition, according to officials.

Authorities say the man is not corroborating with police and will not provide officers with any information regarding the suspect.

About an hour later at 7:15 p.m. police were called to the city’s Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood for a drive-by shooting that left a young man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec reports 1,014 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations and ICU numbers drop

Police say the victim is around 20-years-old and suffered “superficial wounds” to his lower body. He was not transported to hospital.

The incident happened at the intersection of Lemieux and Dornal streets.

According to authorities, the suspect(s) drove by the victim who was walking at the intersection, shot at him, then drove off and fled the scene.

Police say the victim is known to police and is not cooperating with officers.

Bullets were found on the ground at the scene and several witnesses will meet with police. No arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.

On Sunday afternoon a 27-year-old man was transported to hospital after being shot in his upper body in Montreal-North.

Police were called shortly after 1 p.m. to near the intersection of Marie-Victorin Street and Langelier Boulevard.

The victim was also known to authorities and was sent to hospital in stable condition.

A perimeter has been set up at the scene for police to conduct the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement