Quebec reports 1,014 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations and ICU numbers drop

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,014 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and nine more coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials say hospitalizations continued to drop by eight to 654, and 165 people are in intensive care — a decrease of 16 from Saturday.

Authorities say of the nine deaths, six occurred in the last 24 hours. Quebec’s death toll now stands at 10,878.

READ MORE: Montreal police called to religious gathering of 350 people at Outremont synagogue

Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Saturday that 60 per cent of the new cases are people under 40.

“We know young adults are sick for longer and wait longer before going to hospital,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. “No one is safe from the virus and its variants.”

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says 63,763 doses of the vaccine were administered on Saturday, and 1,186 were added to the toll from before April 24, for a total of 2,828,484 since the beginning of the vaccination rollout in the province.

Quebec has reported more than 344,808 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 323,086 cases have recovered.