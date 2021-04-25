Menu

Crime

2 charged in Regina with gun-related offences

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 25, 2021 12:32 pm
Two men are facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm without a license, and unsafe storage of a firearm after an investigation by Regina police. View image in full screen
Two men are facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm without a license, and unsafe storage of a firearm after an investigation by Regina police. File / Global News

Two Regina men are facing charges after an investigation by officers from Regina Police Service, property crimes unit and patrol officers regarding a firearm-related offence.

The investigation led officers to a home on the 1200-block of Cameron Street around 1:30 a.m., where three male suspects were taken into custody without incident.

While searching the home, police said they found a firearm along with ammunition.

Trending Stories

One of the men was released from custody after the investigation.

Gerald Keenatch, 24, is facing charges of possession of a firearm knowing he is not the holder of license to possess it, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of a prohibited device (over capacity magazine), and unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations

Francis Desjarlais, 21, is charged with possession of a firearm not being the holder of the license, possession of a prohibited device (over capacity magazine) and unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations.

Keenatch and Desjarlais are scheduled for provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

 

