2 charged in Regina with gun-related offences

Two Regina men are facing charges after an investigation by officers from Regina Police Service, property crimes unit and patrol officers regarding a firearm-related offence.

The investigation led officers to a home on the 1200-block of Cameron Street around 1:30 a.m., where three male suspects were taken into custody without incident.

While searching the home, police said they found a firearm along with ammunition.

One of the men was released from custody after the investigation.

Gerald Keenatch, 24, is facing charges of possession of a firearm knowing he is not the holder of license to possess it, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of ammunition while prohibited, possession of a prohibited device (over capacity magazine), and unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations

Francis Desjarlais, 21, is charged with possession of a firearm not being the holder of the license, possession of a prohibited device (over capacity magazine) and unsafe storage of a firearm contrary to regulations.

Keenatch and Desjarlais are scheduled for provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.