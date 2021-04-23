Regina police issue public safety alert about high-risk sex offender

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have issued a public disclosure and safety alert about a 29-year-old man who is at high-risk to reoffend sexually and who lives in the North Central neighbourhood.

Christopher Boerma is subject to conditions of supervision until February 2023.

Police said this information is released to let the public take suitable preventative measures, not to take any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct directed at this individual.

Boerma is described as six-feet-six-inches tall and weighs about 190 lbs. with a thin build. He has short, blond curly hair, blue eyes, light facial hair with a goatee, and crooked, irregular teeth.

He has a criminal history including sexual offences and reoffending as an adult. Police said during his time of incarceration, he has never completed programming designated to address his risk factors. Additionally, police said he has not made any progress in reducing his high risk to reoffend.

Boerma must abide by the following special conditions:

– Must reside at an approved address;

– Stay inside his approved residence from 10 p.m. each night to 7 a.m. the next morning, unless he has prior written permission;

– Not possess or consume alcohol, cannabis or drugs that have not been prescribed for him;

– Participate in assessments and complete programming for sexual offending, mental health or cognitive challenges as told to do so;

– See a medical doctor, psychiatrist and/or psychologist as told to do so, and follow directions as to appointments, counselling, treatment and prescriptions;

– Have no contact with victims of his offences;

– No contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless he is in the company of an adult who has been approved for such purpose;

– Not to go to a public park where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, except in the direct accompaniment and supervision of a person who has been approved for such a purpose, and not go to a public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a school ground, playground, daycare or community centre;

– Not access or possess any pornography;

– When in the community must be accompanied by an adult at all times as approved for such purpose;

– Adhere to the rules and regulations of the approved residence as established by the care provider;

– Not possess any firearms, ammunition, knives or bladed instruments except when using a knife to eat; and

– Not obtain or continue any employment, or be a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16.

Police added anyone who has questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.

Anyone who wants to report an incident where Boerma is in violation of his conditions should call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).