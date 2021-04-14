Regina chiropractor faces 2 sexual assault charges involving clients: police

Send this page to someone via email

A chiropractor practising in Regina faces sexual assault charges following an investigation into allegations involving two clients, both women.

Regina police say the first woman told officers the alleged incidents happened between Jan. 28, 2012 and June 1, 2016. She reported them to police on April 7, 2021.

The second woman said the alleged incidents took place between April and August 2019. They were reported to police on April 10, 2021.

Both women reported inappropriate and unwanted actions during the course of their chiropractic treatments, actions described not to be a necessary part of treatment.

Dr. Ruben Adam Manz, 45, of Emerald Park, Sask., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Manz owns and operates Argyle Natural Health Centre with his wife, according to the business’s website.

Global News reached out to the Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan (CAS) who responded with an emailed statement.

“We are unable to comment regarding Dr. Manz while these charges are proceeding through the judicial process and our internal investigation process,” CAS said Wednesday.

“The CAS is currently reviewing this matter in light of public safety and will take appropriate actions, as necessary, according to our legislation.”

Manz was released on conditions, police say, and will appear in court on Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

