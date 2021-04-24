Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Prince George Cougars fall to Kelowna Rockets

By The Staff Global News

The Kelowna Rockets picked up their third win in four games, taking down the Prince George Cougars 5-1 at Prospera Place on Friday night.

Dillon Hamaliuk scored the first period’s lone goal, putting away Jake Poole’s rebound.

Read more: COVID-19: British Columbia reports another 1,001 new cases, 4 new deaths

Jonny Hooker tied it up for the Cougars while on the power play in the second period.

Tyson Feist and Dylan Wightman responded for the Rockets with a pair of goals 43 seconds apart.

Dylan Wightman, Alex Swetlikoff and Jake Poole all scored for the Rockets in the final period.

Read more: RDNO urges Tolko Industries to reconsider logging plans near water-intake system

Story continues below advertisement

Rockets goalie Roman Basran stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced, while Cougars netminder Taylor Gauthier turned aside 31 of the 36 shots fired on him.

The Rockets record is now 4-2-0-0.

Kelowna will host the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place at 7:05 pm PT Saturday night.

Click to play video: 'Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets set to kick off WHL’s B.C. Division season at home' Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets set to kick off WHL’s B.C. Division season at home
Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets set to kick off WHL’s B.C. Division season at home – Mar 26, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganWHLKelowna RocketsJunior HockeyPrince George Cougarsgamescore

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers