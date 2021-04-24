Prince George Cougars fall to Kelowna Rockets

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna Rockets picked up their third win in four games, taking down the Prince George Cougars 5-1 at Prospera Place on Friday night.

Dillon Hamaliuk scored the first period’s lone goal, putting away Jake Poole’s rebound.

Jonny Hooker tied it up for the Cougars while on the power play in the second period.

Tyson Feist and Dylan Wightman responded for the Rockets with a pair of goals 43 seconds apart.

Dylan Wightman, Alex Swetlikoff and Jake Poole all scored for the Rockets in the final period.

Rockets goalie Roman Basran stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced, while Cougars netminder Taylor Gauthier turned aside 31 of the 36 shots fired on him.

The Rockets record is now 4-2-0-0.

Kelowna will host the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place at 7:05 pm PT Saturday night.

