Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 23, 2021 4:44 pm
One person has died and ten other people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Sandalwood Retirement Resort, according to Interior Health. View image in full screen
One person has died and ten other people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Sandalwood Retirement Resort, according to Interior Health. Jim Douglas / Global News

Eleven people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kelowna’s Sandalwood Retirement Resort, prompting Interior Health to declare an outbreak.

The health authority said one person has died from the virus.

In total, 10 residents and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Interior Health said contact tracing is underway and anyone in close contact with any of the individuals is being told to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

The health authority also said it’s carrying out additional testing.

Interior Health said communicable disease specialists and a clinical operations team will monitor the situation at the independent living residence, which is operated by Regency Resorts.

