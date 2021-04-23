Menu

Crime

RCMP drug investigation targets trafficking network in Brandon, western Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2021 7:01 pm
Police make an arrest in connection with an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Brandon and Western Manitoba. View image in full screen
Police make an arrest in connection with an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Brandon and Western Manitoba. RCMP/Handout

The RCMP say 12 people face charges following an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Brandon and Western Manitoba.

The Mounties say Project Debris dismantled a network with ties to British Columbia that was supplying methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

They say drugs, 14 firearms and $17,000 in cash were seized in seven searches in Brandon and Riverdale Municipality on Wednesday.

Seven people were arrested and charged with drug and firearm-related offences and warrants were issued for five other suspects on similar charges.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMP Winnipeg crime Manitoba RCMP Drug Trafficking Brandon drug investigation Westman Brandon drug bust

