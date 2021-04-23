RCMP drug investigation targets trafficking network in Brandon, western Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The RCMP say 12 people face charges following an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Brandon and Western Manitoba.

The Mounties say Project Debris dismantled a network with ties to British Columbia that was supplying methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

#rcmpmb conducted a 7 month investigation, Project DEBRIS, which involved the dismantling of a drug trafficking network in the Brandon & Western MB area. On Apr 20, 7 homes were searched -cash, drugs, firearms & proceeds of crime were seized. 7 people were arrested & charged. pic.twitter.com/6gUe2EKPDK — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 23, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

They say drugs, 14 firearms and $17,000 in cash were seized in seven searches in Brandon and Riverdale Municipality on Wednesday.

Read more: Police charge 3 after investigations into drug trafficking in Winnipeg

Seven people were arrested and charged with drug and firearm-related offences and warrants were issued for five other suspects on similar charges.

1:42 Police in Manitoba, B.C., seize $11 million in assets in shutting down massive drug ring Police in Manitoba, B.C., seize $11 million in assets in shutting down massive drug ring – Feb 24, 2021