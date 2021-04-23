RCMP drug investigation targets trafficking network in Brandon, western Manitoba

The RCMP say 12 people face charges following an investigation into a drug trafficking network in Brandon and Western Manitoba.
The Mounties say Project Debris dismantled a network with ties to British Columbia that was supplying methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.
They say drugs, 14 firearms and $17,000 in cash were seized in seven searches in Brandon and Riverdale Municipality on Wednesday.
Trending Stories
Seven people were arrested and charged with drug and firearm-related offences and warrants were issued for five other suspects on similar charges.
Police in Manitoba, B.C., seize $11 million in assets in shutting down massive drug ring
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Comments