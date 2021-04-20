Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring, say Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have busted 26 people — who are facing more than 100 total charges — as a result of a months-long investigation into crack cocaine production and trafficking in the Point Douglas area.

The investigation, dubbed “Project Matriarch” by the Drug Enforcement Unit, began in October of last year and targeted a specific drug trafficking organization.

Police said Tuesday that they seized more than $2.3 million in contraband, property and evidence over the course of Project Matriarch, including 10 residences, a number of bank accounts, vehicles, weapons and drugs.

The original target of the investigation, police said, was Sandra Guiboche, 57, who now faces charges of trafficking, possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime, laundering proceeds of crime, and conspiracy.

“It’s believed that Sandra Guiboche was at the top — or near the top — of this particular group involved in this drug operation,” said Const. Rob Carver.

“She has been arrested numerous times by the Winnipeg Police Service, and her criminal history goes back many years. We believe that she was certainly critical in the day-to-day and long term operations of this, hence the name.”

A 60-year-old man faces similar charges, as well as assaulting a peace officer, flight from a peace officer and driving while suspended, while other individuals ranging in age from their mid-20s to mid-50s each face a raft of drug and/or firearm offences.

