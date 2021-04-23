COVID-19: Active cases under 100 for Peterborough area; 35% eligible have at least 1 vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says nearly 35 per cent of eligible residents in its jurisdiction have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

During Friday’s pandemic update meeting, Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, said as of the week of April 23, Peterborough clinics have administered 45,917 doses of vaccine — about 5,000 more than last week.

Of that, 43,602 residents have received one dose and 2,481 have received a first and second dose and considered “fully immunized.” The latter are primarily long-term care and retirement residents, she noted.

Approximately 34.7 per cent of the eligible population have been vaccinated with at least one dose since immunization began in January.

“It’s very good to see now that nearly 100 per cent of residents both in the over-80 and over-70 groups have received at least one dose of vaccine,” she said.

However, she cautioned that one dose does not mean an individual is fully immunized.

"It does not bestow on you any special super powers and you are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after your second dose," she said.

“With only one-third of our eligible population having received a first dose, we are still a long way off from having most people fully immunized or for even achieving herd immunity,” she said.

Vaccination appointments can be made either online at any time, or by calling 249-494-5631 from Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents looking to cancel vaccination appointments are also asked to contact the call centre at 249-494-5631.

Peterborough pharmacies offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone ages 40 and older: Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway, Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road and High. St. Guardian. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

CASE COUNT

On Friday, the health unit reported seven new cases while active cases fell to 93 — the first time the total has been under 100 since April 9.

As of Friday there are 396 variant of concern cases, up from 387 about 24 hours earlier. The first confirmed variant of concern — a B.1.1.7 variant, first reported in the U.K. — was reported on Feb. 23.

Of the health unit’s 1,153 cumulative cases, 1,047 are now resolved (up from 1,031 on Thursday). That makes up approximately 91 per cent of the health unit’s total cases.

No new outbreaks were reported Friday, leaving five active outbreaks in the city, which Salvaterra said all “remain stable.”

Champlain College residence (E/F tower): Declared April 16. Case details not provided but Trent University reports 12 student residence cases, four less than Thursday. There were 18 reported on Monday. The university says not all cases may be linked to the Champlain College outbreak.

Workplace #6 in Peterborough: Declared April 15, no case details were provided.

Workplace # 5 in Peterborough: Declared April 13, no case details were provided.

Congregate living facility # 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11, no case details provided.

Empress Gardens Retirement Residence: Declared March 22 when a resident tested positive. There have been two residents who died in hospital due to COVID-19 complications. Another resident and staff member tested positive on April 16. On Wednesday, an additional resident had a positive test and a negative one and as a result must quarantine.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 243 COVID-19 cases (unchanged since Thursday) associated with 39 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Friday:

Close contacts: 295, down from 320 on Thursday.

47 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared (2 more since Thursday). Eight required the intensive care unit — first new case since Monday.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city, unchanged since Monday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports 13 COVID-19 inpatients and at least 55 patient transfers from other areas, both unchanged since Thursday.

Death toll: 13 since the pandemic was declared, two linked to outbreak at Empress Gardens Retirement Residence; one to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in Peterborough; three associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough.

More than 48,800 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Single cases at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School and St. Catherine Catholic Elementary in Peterborough and at North Shore Public School in Keene was both reported cleared on Friday. Other school cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (board does specify if student or staff):

Armour Heights Public School in Peterborough: 1 case, unchanged since Friday, April 16.

Hastings Public School: 1 case, unchanged since Monday.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board: (As of April 19, board will not be reporting new cases of COVID-19 involving staff and students unless the cases are connected those who are currently working or learning in-person in school):

St. Alphonsus Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough — 2 cases, unchanged since Wednesday, April 14.