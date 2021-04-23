Menu

Crime

Toronto firefighter charged with careless driving while on emergency call

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2021 1:50 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a firefighter has been charged in a crash that happened on the way to an emergency.

Police say the collision took place at Lawrence Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road on April 4.

Investigators allege a fire truck was responding to a fire call with its lights and sirens on.

Read more: 72-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run in city’s east end: Toronto police

They say the fire truck did not stop before turning right to go east in the westbound lanes of Lawrence Avenue, and struck two poles at the intersection.

Police say one firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries. No members of the public were hurt.

The firefighter driving the truck has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with careless driving and an unsafe turn.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
