Quebec adds 1,043 new COVID-19 cases, province halfway to June 24 vaccination goal

Quebec broke another COVID-19 vaccination record for the second consecutive day as the province reported 1,043 new cases and 15 more deaths Friday.

Authorities say the province administered 88,000 shots on Thursday, surpassing the 85,000 vaccinations a day earlier.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says Quebec has now delivered 2.6 million first jabs — 50 per cent of the goal of getting 5.3 million adults their first shot by June 24.

“We have picked up the pace in recent days,” he wrote on Twitter. “The network is efficient and agile. Thanks to the teams.”

When it comes to hospitalizations linked to the new coronavirus, there was a significant drop. There are 27 fewer patients for a total of 684.

This includes 172 people in intensive care units, a decrease of two from the previous day.

The latest screening information shows 46,993 tests were given Wednesday.

Quebec’s caseload now stands at 342,688. The health crisis has killed 10,860 Quebecers to date, representing nearly half of the country’s pandemic-related deaths.

Recoveries, however, have now reached 320,302.

— With files from The Canadian Press