SIU clears Niagara officers in Christmas Day shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog cleared two Niagara Regional Police officers of any wrongdoing in a shooting on Christmas morning in St. Catharines.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2020, Hamilton Police asked their Niagara counterparts to be on the lookout for a 30-year-old suspect in an assault.

Read more: Niagara Regional Police make 3rd arrest in connection with Fort Erie shooting

At about 2:45 a.m., officers found the suspect’s car on Vansickle Road in West St. Catharines. They managed to stop it using a stop stick.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says there was an interaction outside of the vehicle and police used their weapons.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A knife was found at the scene.

The SIU has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that either officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the shooting.