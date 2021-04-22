Nova Scotia reporting five more COVID-19 cases at schools in Central Zone

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting five additional cases of COVID-19 that are connected to schools in Central Zone.

The cases were identified Thursday, but because they came in after the cut-off for daily reporting, they will be included in Friday’s numbers.

One case was identified at each of the following schools:

Dartmouth South Academy in Dartmouth

Ross Road School in Westphal

Holland Road Elementary in Fletchers Lake

St. Catherine’s Elementary in Halifax

St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary in Halifax

Dartmouth South Academy and Ross Road School are both moving to at-home learning for a two-week period because they are part of the families of schools that were included in restrictions announced earlier Thursday.

This is the second case connected to Dartmouth South Academy in recent days.

St. Catherine’s Elementary still remain closed to students until April 28, and students will learn from home until then.

Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary is already closed due to a previous case, and is expected to reopen on April 26.

The province says public health will be in touch with any close contacts, who will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days and be tested.

“Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested. No self-isolation is required, unless people have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms,” the province said in a news release.

