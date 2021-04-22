Menu

Canada
April 22 2021 5:10pm
01:56

Halifax region in “almost full lockdown” as COVID-19 cases skyrocket

Nova Scotia is implementing a slew of restrictions in the Halifax region after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports.

