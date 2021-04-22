Canada should stop flights from COVID-19 hotspots, MPs say in unanimous motion

Send this page to someone via email

MPs unanimously agreed Canada should suspend international flights from countries where COVID-19 outbreaks are raging just a few hours before the federal government is expected to announce new restrictions on incoming travel.

The House of Commons adopted a motion from the Bloc Quebecois this afternoon calling for flights carrying non-essential travellers from certain countries, such as India and Brazil, to be barred.

Health Canada data shows 112 international flights arrived in Canada in the last two weeks carrying at least one passenger who later tested positive for COVID-19.

That includes 32 flights from India, 20 from the United States, and 10 each from France and the United Arab Emirates.

Story continues below advertisement

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said at a briefing this afternoon that ministers were looking at data about incoming flights, testing and variants of concern, including metrics that show an increase in cases coming in on flights from India.