Crime

Possibly armed suspect unaccounted for after early morning shooting: Calgary police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Calgary police blocked off several blocks in a northeast neighbourhood after an early morning shooting on Thursday, April 22. View image in full screen
Calgary police blocked off several blocks in a northeast neighbourhood after an early morning shooting on Thursday, April 22. Global News

Calgary police were looking for a suspect believed to be armed and unaccounted for after shots were fired at a home in the northeast on Thursday morning.

Officers were first called to a home in the 600 block of Pineland Road N.E. at 5:50 a.m. for reports of property damage to the house.

Read more: Calgary police looking for suspect vehicles that fled February shooting scene

Investigators confirmed multiple shots were fired, and several blocks around the home was taped off, with police asking people to stay away from the area.

As of 11:50 a.m., police were still trying to locate the suspect, but did not have any description of the person.

Police on the scene of a shooting in northeast Calgary on Thursday, April 22. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a shooting in northeast Calgary on Thursday, April 22. Global News

In a tweet just after 1 p.m., police advised residents in the 600 block of Pineland Road N.E. to shelter in place due to the “ongoing police incident.”

“Please remain in your residence until further direction is provided, and take direction from officers at the scene, if provided,” police said.

