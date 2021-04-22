87 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 9,726, including 218 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 165 new coronavirus variant cases, bringing that total up to 2,635 — 715 of which are active.

Twenty-nine of the new cases are in Barrie, while 19 are in Bradford, eight are in Orillia and five are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, Midland, Oro-Medonte, Ramara, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twenty-two of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 11 are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and one is travel-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

So far, 24.7 per cent of the population has been immunized with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In the region, 3.2 per cent of the population has received both necessary coronavirus vaccine doses.

Of the region’s total 9,726 COVID-19 cases, 82 per cent — or 7,950 — have recovered, while 43 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at 14 workplaces, four educational settings, three congregate settings and one institutional setting.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 3,682 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 432,805, including 7,829 deaths.

