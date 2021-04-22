Menu

Health

Premier Doug Ford to hold virtual press conference Thursday amid isolation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 22, 2021 7:47 am
Click to play video: 'Question period at Ontario legislature dominated by fury over provincial restrictions' Question period at Ontario legislature dominated by fury over provincial restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: Question period at Ontario legislature dominated by fury over provincial restrictions. Matthew Bingley reports.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference Thursday morning amid his isolation following a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Global News will livestream it here.

Details on what exactly the premier will speak to Ontarians about were not revealed.

Read more: Ontario Premier Doug Ford in isolation after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Late Tuesday, Ford’s office said the premier was isolating after a staff member’s COVID-19 test came back positive.

“Immediately upon learning that this staff member was even at risk of exposure, the premier left the legislature to be tested,” the government statement said.

Ford’s test results came back negative. He is isolating in Toronto, according to public health’s advice for close contacts of positive cases.

The premier faced heavy criticism after revealing new measures on Friday that included heavy police powers and the closure of outdoor amenities while falling short on calls for paid sick leave for essential workers.

Click to play video: 'Science experts question new provincial rules in Ontario, lack of paid sick leave' Science experts question new provincial rules in Ontario, lack of paid sick leave
Science experts question new provincial rules in Ontario, lack of paid sick leave
