Premier Doug Ford to hold virtual press conference Thursday amid isolation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a virtual press conference Thursday morning amid his isolation following a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
The press conference is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
Details on what exactly the premier will speak to Ontarians about were not revealed.
Late Tuesday, Ford’s office said the premier was isolating after a staff member’s COVID-19 test came back positive.
“Immediately upon learning that this staff member was even at risk of exposure, the premier left the legislature to be tested,” the government statement said.
Ford’s test results came back negative. He is isolating in Toronto, according to public health’s advice for close contacts of positive cases.
The premier faced heavy criticism after revealing new measures on Friday that included heavy police powers and the closure of outdoor amenities while falling short on calls for paid sick leave for essential workers.
