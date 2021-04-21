Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

City of Edmonton making it easier to pay property taxes during pandemic

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 5:31 pm
Edmonton City Hall pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. View image in full screen
Edmonton City Hall pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Dean Twardzik, Global News

At a city council meeting on Wednesday, there was unanimous support to help reduce the burden on Edmontonians when it comes to paying their property taxes.

Instead of making a lump sum payment, residents and businesses have always had the option to make monthly instalments, but doing so came at a cost.

There was a two per cent administrative fee added onto bills for those making the smaller regular payments.

Trending Stories

In recognition of the economic hardship many in the city are facing, council decided to eliminate that fee for anyone who applies for monthly instalments before the property tax deadline in June.

More information about monthly payments can be found here.

READ MORE: Edmonton passes budget with 0% tax increase: ‘It wasn’t easy… We did our best’

Council had passed its 2021 budget with a zero per cent increase to property taxes, the first time that’s happened in 24 years.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of EdmontonEdmonton city councilTaxbusinessesProperty TaxesEdmonton City HallHomeownersEdmonton property taxesMonthly tax instalments

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers