City of Edmonton making it easier to pay property taxes during pandemic

At a city council meeting on Wednesday, there was unanimous support to help reduce the burden on Edmontonians when it comes to paying their property taxes.

Instead of making a lump sum payment, residents and businesses have always had the option to make monthly instalments, but doing so came at a cost.

There was a two per cent administrative fee added onto bills for those making the smaller regular payments.

In recognition of the economic hardship many in the city are facing, council decided to eliminate that fee for anyone who applies for monthly instalments before the property tax deadline in June.

More information about monthly payments can be found here.

Council had passed its 2021 budget with a zero per cent increase to property taxes, the first time that’s happened in 24 years.

