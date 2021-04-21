Edmonton police searching for armed suspects who robbed pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Police said on March 25, two men walked into a south Edmonton pharmacy with a shotgun in hand and robbed the place.

The incident happened at a pharmacy on 27 Avenue and Saddleback Road at around 11:45 a.m. The suspects reportedly jumped over the counter, pointed the firearm at the pharmacist and assistant, and told them to open the safe, according to police.

Edmonton police said the suspects then filled a duffle bag with narcotics from the safe and left the scene in a blue Volvo SUV.

On March 31, the same vehicle was found on fire near 28 Avenue and 111 Street. Police said the SUV was stolen before the robbery.

Both men involved in the armed robbery are said to be about 20 years old, average height and a thin build and wearing surgical masks.

One of the suspects was wearing a grey long-sleeved sweater, a dark puffy vest, white gloves or mittens, dark pants and brown shoes with white and red details on the laces.

The other suspect was wearing an Under Armour hoodie, great sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.