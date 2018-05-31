Crime
May 31, 2018 3:43 pm

Man charged in Edmonton robbery faces extradition to U.S. on terrorism charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Law Courts in Edmonton, Alberta. Summer 2014.

Emily Mertz, Global News
A A

A two-day extradition hearing is underway in Edmonton to determine whether a man who allegedly helped pay for his relatives to travel to Syria will be sent to the United States to face terrorism charges.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, who is 33, was allegedly part of a jewelry store robbery in Edmonton in January 2014 to fund the Syrian trips.

In the U.S. indictment, he is charged with conspiring to provide, and providing, material support to terrorists.

Federal Crown prosecutors, on behalf of the U.S. government, told court Abdullahi should be extradited.

They say he and others used draft emails in a shared account to communicate with each other.

Abdullahi shook his head and disputed at least one of the submissions, but his objection couldn’t be heard in the gallery.

Court is expected to hear submissions from Abdullahi’s defence lawyer on Thursday afternoon.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2014 jewelry store robbery
Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi
Edmonton crime
Edmonton jewelry store robbery
Edmonton Robbery
Extradition hearing
Jewelry Store Robbery
Terrorism
Terrorism charges

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News