Man charged in Edmonton robbery faces extradition to U.S. on terrorism charges

A two-day extradition hearing is underway in Edmonton to determine whether a man who allegedly helped pay for his relatives to travel to Syria will be sent to the United States to face terrorism charges.

Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, who is 33, was allegedly part of a jewelry store robbery in Edmonton in January 2014 to fund the Syrian trips.

In the U.S. indictment, he is charged with conspiring to provide, and providing, material support to terrorists.

Federal Crown prosecutors, on behalf of the U.S. government, told court Abdullahi should be extradited.

They say he and others used draft emails in a shared account to communicate with each other.

Abdullahi shook his head and disputed at least one of the submissions, but his objection couldn’t be heard in the gallery.

Court is expected to hear submissions from Abdullahi’s defence lawyer on Thursday afternoon.