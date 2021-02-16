Edmonton police lay charges, seek 2nd suspect in series of violent pharmacy robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said Tuesday that they had arrested one man and are looking for a second suspect in relation to a series of pharmacy robberies in the city’s south.

Tyson Shaw, 24, was arrested on Feb. 5 in relation to robberies at four Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies and one cannabis store between Dec. 21 and Jan. 6.

The incidents were all “armed, violent robberies,” police said, and a “variety of weapons” were used including pepper spray and an imitation handgun.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that Shaw now faces a series of robbery and weapons-related charges.

Officials have also identified a second suspect in the robberies and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Korson Skelhorn, 26, is described as five-foot-nine, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton police lay 77 charges in armed restaurant robbery

Anyone who has information on Skelhorn’s whereabouts should contact police. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The robberies details are as follows:

Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:45 p.m. at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 6290 199 St.

Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:50 p.m. at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 5990 Mullen Way

Jan. 2, 2021 at 10:06 p.m. at Plant Life Cannabis at 10185 186 St.

Jan. 4, 20121 at 9:53 p.m. at Shoppers Drug Mart at 1024 Webber Greens Dr.

Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:35 p.m. at Shoppers Drug Mart 11120 Ellerslie Rd.