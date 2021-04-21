Menu

Crime

Adam Strong’s sentencing hearing adjourned due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Adam Strong found guilty in the deaths of 2 Oshawa teens' Adam Strong found guilty in the deaths of 2 Oshawa teens
WATHC ABOVE (March 16): As Catherine McDonald reports, while a judge convicted him of the first-degree murder of Rori Hache, he could only find him guilty of manslaughter in Kandis Fitzpatrick’s death – Mar 16, 2021

OSHAWA, Ont. — The sentencing hearing for a Toronto-area man found guilty in the killing and dismemberment of two women a decade apart has been adjourned due to the pandemic.

Last month, a judge found Adam Strong, of Oshawa, Ont., guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Rori Hache and of manslaughter in that of Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Wednesday’s hearing had been set to occur in person at the courthouse in Oshawa.

Read more: Adam Strong found guilty of 1st-degree murder, manslaughter in deaths of 2 Oshawa teenage girls

But the Superior Court of Justice directed courts across the province Tuesday night to defer as many matters as possible, including virtual hearings.

Justice Joseph Di Luca says he hopes the pandemic abates soon and that he hopes to have an in-person hearing occur on May 10.

Trending Stories
Court heard Strong previously acknowledged prosecutors had proven he dismembered the two women, but argued they failed to prove he killed either one.

READ MORE: Adam Strong trial: Court hears from plumber who discovered human flesh in pipe drains

Hache, who was 18 and pregnant, disappeared in August 2017, while Fitzpatrick was last seen in 2008.

Hache’s torso was found in Lake Ontario a month later and police charged Strong in her death later that year.

Fitzpatrick’s body was never found, but in July 2018, police alleged they had found her DNA in Strong’s basement.

Di Luca said he was sorry for the delay in the case.

“I apologize again, I know how difficult this must be for people who have waited so long to have answers,” he said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCrimecoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updateCOVIDRori HacheAdam StrongKandis FitzpatrickAdam Strong Sentencing

