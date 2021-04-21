London police unable to find wanted man in area of Springbank Drive following Tuesday search

Send this page to someone via email

After a search for a suspect for the good part of the day Tuesday in the area Springbank Drive and Kernohan Parkway yielded no results, London police say they left the area.

Members of the London Police Service left the area late Tuesday night after they were unable to find a male suspect wanted in an investigation by Windsor police.

On Tuesday London police received information that a man wanted by Windsor police was inside a London home on Springbank Drive.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a heavy police presence was spotted on Springbank Drive near Kernohan Parkway. Police say uniformed officers, as well as members of the emergency response unit and the canine unit, had been sent for the ongoing investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, police closed Springbank Drive between Chelsea Avenue and Berkshire Drive. By Tuesday night, the closure had extended to Kernohan Parkway at Ridgewood Crescent.

Just after midnight, police tweeted that all closures in the area had reopened.

Police say there will no further updates from London police as the investigation is from another jurisdiction.

—With files from Andrew Graham