Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police unable to find wanted man in area of Springbank Drive following Tuesday search

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 12:20 pm
At around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a heavy police presence was spotted on Springbank Drive near Kernohan Parkway. View image in full screen
At around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a heavy police presence was spotted on Springbank Drive near Kernohan Parkway. Submitted

After a search for a suspect for the good part of the day Tuesday in the area Springbank Drive and Kernohan Parkway yielded no results, London police say they left the area.

Members of the London Police Service left the area late Tuesday night after they were unable to find a male suspect wanted in an investigation by Windsor police.

On Tuesday London police received information that a man wanted by Windsor police was inside a London home on Springbank Drive.

Read more: London police close section of Springbank Drive in search for wanted man

At around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a heavy police presence was spotted on Springbank Drive near Kernohan Parkway. Police say uniformed officers, as well as members of the emergency response unit and the canine unit, had been sent for the ongoing investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, police closed Springbank Drive between Chelsea Avenue and Berkshire Drive. By Tuesday night, the closure had extended to Kernohan Parkway at Ridgewood Crescent.

Just after midnight, police tweeted that all closures in the area had reopened.

Police say there will no further updates from London police as the investigation is from another jurisdiction.

—With files from Andrew Graham

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondon PoliceLdnontWindsorWanted ManWindsor policespringbank driveKernohan Parkway

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers