2 dead, 1 missing after snowmobiles go through ice in northern Saskatchewan

A man and a woman have been found dead and another woman is missing in northern Saskatchewan after the group went across some ice on two snowmobiles.

Stanley Mission RCMP say the three were travelling late Saturday to Stanley Mission from Grandmother’s Bay, about 330 kilometres north of Prince Albert, Sask.

Police say conditions were poor due to spring weather and there was concern the machines had broken through the ice.

Snowmobile tracks were reported going into open water by Grandmother’s Bay search-and-rescue members.

Police say a woman and a man have been found dead in the water.

Another woman, identified by police as Cindy Roberts, is still missing.