COVID-19: 108 new cases, 2 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 108 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 9,558, including 218 deaths.

Local public health also confirmed 42 new coronavirus variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the total up to 2,357 — 581 of which are active cases.

Forty-six of Tuesday’s new cases are in Barrie, while 24 are in Bradford, 10 are in Innisfil and 10 are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Essa, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach, while one new case is from out of province.

Nineteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while six are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

So far in April, there have been 16 COVID-19-related deaths.

In the region, 22.9 per cent of the population has been immunized with a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the health unit, 3.2 per cent of the population has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 9,558 coronavirus cases, 82 per cent — or 7,796 — have recovered, while 47 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 22 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at 11 workplaces, five educational settings, four congregate settings and two institutional settings.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 3,469 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 424,911, including 7,757 deaths.

