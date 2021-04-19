Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 19 2021 5:55pm 02:04 Police carrying out check stops at Ontario’s interprovincial borders As Catherine McDonald reports, the government amended some laws that allowed them to randomly pull people over after many police forces refused to enforce them. Ontario police forces to focus on education rather than enforcement of new powers Coronavirus: Checkpoints set up at Ontario/Manitoba border <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7771976/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7771976/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?