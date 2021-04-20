Calgary police looking for suspect vehicles that fled February shooting scene

Send this page to someone via email

After combing through hours of CCTV footage, Calgary police are looking for two suspect vehicles they believe were involved in a February shooting that sent two men to hospital.

Officers were called to the Peter Lougheed Centre at about 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, after two men arrived for medical treatment after having been shot.

Investigators said the incident started when one of the victims approached two men in an alley in Rundle.

The two unknown men then demanded the victim hand over the keys to his truck and trailer, threatening him with a shotgun. When he refused, he was shot.

The second victim fought with the two suspects before he was also shot.

The two suspects fled the area, and the victims took themselves to the hospital, where they were treated. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

After speaking with witnesses, police are still working to determine what led to the shooting, and have determined the suspects left the scene in two vehicles — a red Dodge Journey and a light-grey Jeep Cherokee.

“We have combed through hours of CCTV footage from the area of the shooting and are looking for the public’s help to identify these vehicles,” Staff Sgt. John Szczupack said.

"This was a brazen shooting that created significant risk for residents in the area. Assistance from the public is critical in helping us solve these investigations and keep our communities safe."

Anyone who has information on the shooting, recognizes the vehicles or saw them in the Rundle area on the day of the crime is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.