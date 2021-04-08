Menu

Crime

3 arrested after late-morning shooting in southwest Calgary

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted April 8, 2021 6:10 pm
Three people were arrested after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Thursday. View image in full screen
Three people were arrested after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Thursday. Global News

Three people were arrested after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of 26 Avenue S.W. at about 11:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

More than a dozen police vehicles were at the scene, and officers were seen putting police tape around businesses in a strip mall on the corner of 26 Avenue and 37 Street S.W.

Three people were arrested after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Thursday. View image in full screen
Three people were arrested after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Thursday. Global News

A gun was also seen lying underneath a vehicle in the parking lot.

Witnesses told Global News they heard people fighting in the parking lot, and then two pops of gunfire.

Police said no one was injured and there was no risk to the public.

