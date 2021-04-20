New Brunswick reports 1st blood clot linked to AstraZeneca, no new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has confirmed its first case of a blood clot reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the individual was in their 30s and received the vaccine in March, before the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommendation to not give it to those under 55. The person has since recovered.

“These reactions are extremely rare. We see them in approximately one in every 100,000-250,000 doses, but they do happen and they are treatable,” she said.

Russell said while adverse reactions are possible, it is important to remember that they are unlikely.

“We never know when and where the next surge in cases are going to appear in the province and we must protect everyone.”

Russell says there are 2,500 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in the province’s supply and public health will mobilize its team to safely administer it to New Brunswickers who cannot come to a vaccine clinic.

Remaining AstraZeneca vaccine appointments for those 55 and over will continue as scheduled.

No new COVID-19 cases reported

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for the first time in over a month.

There are now 136 active cases in the province and 21 residents are in hospital with eight in ICU.

But just because there are no new cases reported doesn’t mean the province is in the clear.

Russell says there has been a modest improvement in the Edmundston region since parts of it went into lockdown, “but not enough.”

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard added that the number of active cases is not declining as public health had hoped.

“What is happening in Zone 4 can happen anywhere in the province,” Shephard said. “This virus does not move on its own.”

Shephard says no travel is permitted in or out of the lockdown area, as well as within the lockdown area unless it is necessary.

Travel within the lockdown area is allowed only for vaccinations, medical appointments, work and shopping for essential items.

“Do not travel between areas at different alert levels,” said Shephard.

Quarantine, or don’t travel

Dr. Russell reminded New Brunswickers to self-isolate properly when ordered to do so.

“These new infections, these new strains are so much more contagious that it’s very difficult to safely self-isolate in the same household with other people. Travel is riskier now than in any other time during the pandemic.”

Russell said those planning to travel must be prepared to quarantine for a full 14 days, regardless of negative tests results.

“If you can’t do that then you really shouldn’t travel, it’s as simple as that.”

On Tuesday, one neighbouring province announced it is shutting down its border with New Brunswick for non-essential travel.

Nova Scotia’s health officials said that as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, people from outside of P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador will not be allowed to enter the province unless their travel is essential or they are permanent residents of Nova Scotia.

The province’s top doctor, Dr. Robert Strang, said non-essential travellers, including New Brunswickers, will be turned away or made to self-isolate at their expense, especially since there’s now small clusters of COVID-19 infection.

On Monday, P.E.I. made the call to limit travel to non-residents of Atlantic Canada for a minimum of four weeks.

Seeking health workers to help Ontario

Shephard said New Brunswick is seeking professionals who are able to go to Ontario to assist with healthcare efforts.

“Ontario is in need of nurses, respiratory therapists, perfusionists and anesthesia assistants,” she said.

“Any healthcare workers who are retired, or working outside of the healthcare system are being encouraged to assist.”

According to SHephard, the federal government will cover all expenses, including salary, travel and accommodation.

Shephard says those who want to know more about assisting are asked to contact nbheoc@gnb.ca or call (506) 444-2882, or after hours (506) 461-2880.

